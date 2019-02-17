Ollie Mae Ussery
October 14, 1931 - February 11, 2019
Juliette, GA- Funeral services for Ms. Ollie Mae Ussery, 87, will be Monday, February 18th, time 2:00PM at St. Peter Rock Baptist Church, Juliette. Burial Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery, Juliette.
Survivors include her sister, Lillie Ruth Johnson; brother, Ulysses Ussery; devoted niece, Oretha Jean Norwood and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019