Omanzie Hogan III
July 19, 1937 - March 14, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Homegoing services for Mr. Omanzie Hogan III, 82, will be Wednesday, March 18th, time 11:00AM at Saint James Baptist Church, 110 James Street, Forsyth. Pastor Antonio Proctor officiating. Burial Forsyth City Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Richard) Alford; son, Frederick Hogan; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; four brothers and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020