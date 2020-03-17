Omanzie Hogan III (1937 - 2020)
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA
31029-1704
(478)-994-6483
Omanzie Hogan III
July 19, 1937 - March 14, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Homegoing services for Mr. Omanzie Hogan III, 82, will be Wednesday, March 18th, time 11:00AM at Saint James Baptist Church, 110 James Street, Forsyth. Pastor Antonio Proctor officiating. Burial Forsyth City Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Richard) Alford; son, Frederick Hogan; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; four brothers and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020
