Evangelist Onnie C. RowellSeptember 1, 1949 - October 22, 2020Bonaire, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Evangelist Onnie C. Rowell. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christian Fellowship Church located at 621 Walnut St. Warner Robins, GA. 31093. Bishop Harvey Bee will officiate. Internment services will be held on Friday October 30,2020 at 1:00 PM at Markham Memorial Gardens, located at 4826 Trenton Rd. Chapel Hill, NC. 27517. She leaves to cherish her memories four devoted children, Lakessa & Shaunna Perry; Malinda & Johnny Rowell Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.