Opal H. Walley
Perry, GA- Opal H. Walley, 83, passed away Tuesday from multiple health issues.
Opal Merle Harvison was born on April 7, 1936 in Avera, Mississippi to the late James S. and Melba A. Smith Harvison. Opal was raised in Mississippi and was the eldest of six children. Her siblings included the late Catherine H. Goff, the late James Gerald Harvison, Ruby Janiece Sullivan, Irma Faye Breland and Winfred Berald Harvison. Opal met the love of her life, the late Hugh Stanley Walley while attending Sand Hill High School. They were married after his 4 years of service in the United States Air Force. They resided in Mississippi where Hugh accepted a position with Hercules Paper Company. A year later, they welcomed a baby girl, Opal Rene. Two years later, they welcomed a son, Michael Stanley. Two years later, they relocated to Mobile, Alabama where Hugh accepted a position with Brookley Field Air Force Base. While in Mobile, the couple welcomed another daughter, Carol Ann. Three years later, they welcomed their last child, Cynthia Lynn. In 1967, they were transferred to middle Georgia where Hugh took a position with Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. The couple lived in Perry where they raised their children and were active in Second Memorial Baptist Church. Opal worked a wide array of jobs, ranging from production, food service, retail and childcare. Her greatest passion was cooking for her family and her friends. She took pride in sewing for the family. In the spring and summer, she loved canning and freezing vegetables. Mrs. Walley also enjoyed traveling and spending time with the love of her life, her husband, the late Hugh S. Walley of 56 years. After the passing of Hugh and her daughter, Rene, she moved to south Georgia where she resided with her daughter, Cynthia.
Survivors: children, Michael Stanley Walley, Carolyn A. Graham (David), Kent, WA and Cynthia W. McWhorter (Tim), Tifton; sisters, Ruby Janiece Sullivan and Faye Breland of Avera, MS; brother, Winfred Berald Harvison, Leakesville, MS; grandchildren, Heather Williamson (Mike), Christopher Graham (Megan), Benjamin Walley, Mary Catherine Walley, Madelyn Walley and Steven Walley; 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 PM Friday at Second Memorial Baptist Church with entombment in Perry Memorial Gardens.
Memorials go to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Friends may register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Opal H. Walley
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020