Baby Oreviance Vatshun McKay, Jr.
Columbus, GA- Graveside services for Baby Oreviance Vatshun McKay, Jr. will be held 11 AM Monday, May 27, 2019 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Arthur Gordon will officiate. Baby McKay, 2, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Survivors includes his parents, Oreviance and Latisha McKay, Sr.; two sisters, Amani and Lanaia McKay and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 26, 2019