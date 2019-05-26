Baby Oreviance Vatshun McKay Jr.

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Baby Oreviance Vatshun McKay, Jr.
Columbus, GA- Graveside services for Baby Oreviance Vatshun McKay, Jr. will be held 11 AM Monday, May 27, 2019 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Arthur Gordon will officiate. Baby McKay, 2, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Survivors includes his parents, Oreviance and Latisha McKay, Sr.; two sisters, Amani and Lanaia McKay and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 26, 2019
