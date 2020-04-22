Oscar Barnes O'Neal
May 3, 1936 - April 20, 2020
Griffin, GA- Oscar Barnes O'Neal of Griffin passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on May 3, 1936. Mr. O'Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay and Mabel Jean Barnes O'Neal and brother, Henry Clay O'Neal, Jr.
Mr. O'Neal served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Fitzgerald High School and Gupton Johns Mortuary College in Dallas, Texas. He also attended Mercer University. He was retired from the funeral service. He served as Executive Secretary of Academy of Graduate Embalmers. He served as President of Crescent PTSO, Spalding Jr. High Unit III and Taylor Street Middle School PTA. Mr. O'Neal helped charter Parents and Teachers of the Gifted when his children were at Crescent and served as President. He worked tirelessly on the "Yes, We Can Committee" that helped build the new fieldhouse at Griffin Memorial Stadium. Dear to his heart was the Bolton Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church. For many years he served as the Project and Social chairman as well as President. He served as Chairman of the First Baptist Benevolence Committee and had been on the Library and Coffee House Committees of FBC and was a member of the XYZ Group. He also was involved in disaster relief efforts through the Baptist Association, going on 3 relief effort trips. His love of cooking complimented his voluntary work at Abundant Life Soup Kitchen.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jean Ann Zellner O'Neal; son, John Gregory (Charlotte Ann) of Atlanta and daughter, Natalie Turner (Jason) of Alpharetta; Grandchildren, Margaret Virginia and Hall Gregory O'Neal of Atlanta; brother Thomas Rutherford O'Neal of Bloomingdale, GA.
Special thanks to their friends and the staff at First Baptist Church of Griffin, Carol & Lloyd Bohannon and their loyal friends in Forsyth and Macon.
A private burial will be held Wednesday, April 22 at Forsyth City Cemetery. A reception will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Abundant Life Soup Kitchen at 1407 MacArthur Dr. Griffin, GA 30224 c/o Judy Brewer; or to First Baptist Church of Griffin Benevolence.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Oscar Barnes O'Neal
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2020