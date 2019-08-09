Oscar Lee Parsons
January 9, 1940 - August 4, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Warner Robins, GA., GA- Oscar Lee Parsons, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday August 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church. Reverend Missy Blumenthal and Deacon Jim Hunt will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. Burial will be private.
Oscar was born on January 9, 1940 to the late Willard Lee and Margaret Parsons. He proudly, faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Navy. After getting out of the service he later went to work at Robins Air Force Base for several years. Oscar always loved to make people happy. If you came with a frown, you would almost leave with a smile. He was very stern, but, had a warm heart. He was known to his family as a hard marshmallow. He was a longtime member He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church. In his latter years when he became ill, he would watch the church services on TV.
He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be missed.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy L. Parsons; Children, Kathryn "Kathy" Brown; Robin Trayer (Ken); Jonathan Parsons (Heidi); Margaret "Marty" Acuitlapa (Jose'); grandchildren, Amanda Brown, Daniel Brown, Christabal Darcey, Christopher Harlee Brown, Elizabeth Crone, Kenneth Trayer III, Justin Parsons, Sean Rogers, Philip Trayer, Victoria Trayer, Leslee Acuitlapa, Joshua Lee Trayer, Kimberley Trayer, and Sarah Acuitlapa.
Please sign the registry online at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Oscar Lee Parsons
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019