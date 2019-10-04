Oscar Mason
June 30, 1959 - September 28, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Oscar G. Mason (60) passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was a native of Southampton County, Virginia and his parents Oscar and Dorothy Mason both preceded him in death. Mr. Mason resided in Warner Robins and served as the Deputy Director of The Housing Authority of the City of Warner Robins and Houston County for over 10 years. Oscar Mason's funeral service will be held in "The Chapel at Fellowship", 431 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins, GA on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitations will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Southview Cemetery, Morton Street in Franklin, Virginia. Angel Heights Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, GA are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019