Oscar W. "Billy" Woodward Jr.
1937 - 2020
Oscar W. "Billy" Woodward, Jr.
October 2, 1937 - August 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Oscar W. "Billy" Woodward, Jr. 82, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Berryhill officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, Endowment Fund, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204 or Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota FL 34232.
Billy was born in Macon, GA to the late O.W. Woodward, Sr. and Dollie Sapp Woodward. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Virginia Brake Woodward. He was a former member of Cross Keys Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Choir Member, RA Leader and on various committees, including school board for Cross Keys Christian Academy. He is a current member of Vineville Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Macon Exchange Club. Billy retired as Sargent 1st Class from the Army National Guard after twenty-three years of service and also retired from Robins Air Force Base after thirty-five years of service. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeff (JD) Dennis, Rhonda Brown, Jerry Rowland and Candy Small for the love, care and devotion given to Mr. Woodward.
He is survived by his children; Jeff (Lori) Woodward, Janet (Mike) Carter, grandchildren; Devin Cruse, Morgan Woodward (Bobby) Dickson, Cody Cruse and Nathan Woodward, siblings; Bonnie (Ronald) Sharpe and Jimmy (Linda) Woodward and many nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Oscar W. "Billy" Woodward, Jr.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
