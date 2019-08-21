Ossie Ola Rouse
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ossie Ola Rouse will be held 1 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church. Rev. E. J. Elliott will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery . Mrs. Rouse, 84, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.
Survivors includes her seven children, Eva (Eddie) Stephens, Mary Woodford Adkins, Della Glover, Charlestine Flagg, Charles (Beverly) Rouse, Jr., Angela (Ken) Aaron and John (Angela) Rouse; nine grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 107 Woodall Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ossie Ola Rouse
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019