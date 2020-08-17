Otis Bryant
November 10, 1946 - August 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Otis Bryant, 73, passed away at his sister's home surrounded by family and friends Saturday, August 15, 2020. A Memorial Gathering is planned for Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11:00AM to 4:00PM at the home of John and Wanda Bryant, 2108 Charles Rd. Axson, GA 31624.
Otis was born November 10, 1946 in Ambrose, Georgia to the late Oneal and Josephine Graves Bryant. He worked as a handyman in all trades. Otis loved to do lawn care, painting, and a good conversation. He never met a stranger and had a way to make you laugh. Otis was a one of a kind loving husband, father, grandfather and will be missed by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Marylee, Evon, LouAnn, and Whitley Bryant.
Otis's memory will forever be cherished by his wife of ten years, Dianne Bryant of Mystic; two daughters, Nichole Bryant (Ben Pittman) of Milledgeville, and Mysti Preston (Mitchell Davis) of Milledgeville; son, Chris Preston of Warner Robins; brother, John Bryant (Wanda) of Axson; sisters, Lucy Lowe (Warren) of Wray, JoAnn Roberts of Douglas, Janis Gordon Webb of Macon, and Wanell Fowler of Indiana; grandchildren, Nicholas Davis, Harley Davis, Mason Davis, Jude Pittman, Averie Pittman, Janzlee Preston, and Kaylen Preston; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriner's Children's Hospital
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
