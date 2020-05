Otis Hogan, Jr.Milledgeville, Georgia- Otis Henry Hogan Jr., age 95, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at a local nursing home. He was born January 18, 1925 to Otis Henry Sr and Lula Swint Hogan.Otis Hogan was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Lee Weaver Hogan; two daughters, Patricia 'Punkin' Carswell and Evelyn 'Kiki' Hogan.Mr. Hogan 'Daddy, Papa, Great-Papa' is survived by two daughters: Martha Graham (Rod), Lee Gladney (James); one son: Otis 'Hank' Hogan III; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Hogan. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemerialchapel.com Services will be private.