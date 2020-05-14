Otis Hogan
1925 - 2020
Otis Hogan, Jr.
Milledgeville, Georgia- Otis Henry Hogan Jr., age 95, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at a local nursing home. He was born January 18, 1925 to Otis Henry Sr and Lula Swint Hogan.
Otis Hogan was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Lee Weaver Hogan; two daughters, Patricia 'Punkin' Carswell and Evelyn 'Kiki' Hogan.
Mr. Hogan 'Daddy, Papa, Great-Papa' is survived by two daughters: Martha Graham (Rod), Lee Gladney (James); one son: Otis 'Hank' Hogan III; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Hogan. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemerialchapel.com.
Services will be private.


View the online memorial for Otis Hogan, Jr.



Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
