Otis J. Smith
January 3, 1934 - August 1, 2019
Macon, Georgia-
Otis J. Smith, 85, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Lance Merritt will officiate. The family will have time of visitation on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till service time in the funeral home.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019