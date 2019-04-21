TSgt. Otis Winton Wilson, USAF (Ret.)
August 11, 1936 - April 18, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Otis Wilson, 82, passed into the hands of his Lord on Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2019.
Born in Meriwether County, Georgia, Otis was the son of the late Otis and Lucy Malcolm Wilson. A United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, he also served his country bravely in police security for 20 years. Mr. Wilson retired from the military in 1974 having attained the rank of Tech Sergeant. Subsequent to his military retirement, he used his experience in security operations to obtain a job at Plant Scherer in Juliette where he worked for 17 years. Otis quickly advanced from being a midnight security guard to Superintendent of Security.
In his free time, you could find Mr. Wilson quail hunting, fishing, and watching NASCAR; Dale Earnhardt was his favorite driver. He also loved gardening and his "green thumb" allowed him to have bountiful gardens each year at his home. He was very generous with his tomatoes and frequently supplied them to his church, Sandy Valley Baptist, where he served as a Deacon and enjoyed fellowshipping with each and every person for over 21 years. Mr. Wilson was a very happy person, talkative and outgoing. He will be remembered as a devoted family man who would do anything for others, especially his beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Rebecca Clark and Carol Coats.
Mr. Wilson's memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 60 years, Verlyn Elizabeth Wilson; children, Kenneth W. Wilson (Diana) and Karen Wilson Bryant; grandchildren, Shawna, Jennifer, Jason, and Kenny; great-grandchildren, Larissa, Lenny, and also Kai, who is on the way; as well as siblings, Jane Jackson, Linda Bunn, Malcolm Wilson, and Monroe Wilson.
Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Sandy Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Phil Bryant officiating. Mr. Wilson will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Otis to Sandy Valley Baptist Church, 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019