Ottis Harry Floyd
October 4, 1926 - March 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Ottis Harry Floyd, 93, of Macon, Georgia passed away March 18, 2020. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Avondale Baptist Church, the Reverends Foster Bell and Steve Smith will be officiating. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avondale Baptist Church, 6970 Cochran Field Road, Macon, Georgia 31216 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mr. Floyd was born in Telfair County, the son of Ollie B. and Mamie Varnadoe Floyd. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ollie B. Floyd, Jr., Edward Floyd, and Harold Floyd. He was co-owner and retired from Middle Georgia Vendors in Macon, Georgia. He was an active deacon for many years and a member of Friendship Sunday School Class at Avondale Baptist Church.
He was known as "Mr. Gadget" because of his love to tinker and experiment in fixing and repairing things. He loved to draw, play his guitar, and harmonica, write, entertain, and tell jokes. He was always smiling and wanting to talk. He loved the LORD, his wife, church, Country, and people. He served in the Army during WWII.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Winelle "Nelle" Bledsoe Floyd; sisters, Marilyn Caldwell, Betty Ussery; two brother and sister-in-laws, Royce and Dot Bledsoe and Vernon and Vivian Bledsoe; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020