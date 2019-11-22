Ouida Giles Shelnutt
Rainsville, AL- Ouida Giles Shelnutt, 72, passed away unexpectedly, though peacefully, while surrounded by her family on November 19, 2019.
Ouida was born in Fort Valley, GA to the late Wallace and Nellie Giles. She is survived by her husband, Walter Shelnutt, of Rainsville, AL; daughter, Tammy (Steve) O'Hara, of St. Louis, MO; stepson, Jeff Shelnutt, of Macon, MS; grandchildren, Jennifer (Wesley) Johnson, Steven O'Hara, and Chris O'Hara, all of St. Louis, MO; great grandson, Wyatt Johnson, of St. Louis, MO; sister, Sue (Bobby) Mills, of Macon, GA; and nephews, Kevin (Katie) Mills and Aaron Mills, of Macon, GA.
Ouida was an accomplished career accountant. She had a special place in her heart for animals. Ouida also loved music and was an avid reader, with a fondness for reading books on her iPad.
A memorial service will be held at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Macon, GA on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Shelnutt and Pastor Kevin Mills officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Cathedral Church of the Advent, 2017 6th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203; Dayspring Mission, PO Box 386, Macon, MS 39341; or Glenwood, Inc. (for autism support), 150 Glenwood Ln, Birmingham, AL 35242.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019