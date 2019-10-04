Ouida W. Johnston
October 10, 1919 - October 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Ouida W. Johnston, 99, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Waldron officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Ouida was born in Bleckley, County to the late Nolan and May Bell Brannon Willingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Johnston, granddaughter, Whitney Johnston, six brothers and two sisters. Ouida was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church for over fifty years and she was a member of the Leisure Club and Homemakers Club. She worked at Fincher's BBQ for many years. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (John) Grizzle of Macon, son, Mack (Jeannie) Johnston of Lawrenceville, grandchildren, Pennie (Rick) Preston, Kellie (Matthew) Carr, Hollie (Jeff) Rowe, and Kevin Johnston and five great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019