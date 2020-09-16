1/1
Ovis Etheridge Long Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ovis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ovis Etheridge Long, Jr.
Aug. 10, 1965 - Aug. 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Ovis Etheredge Long Jr. 55, of Macon, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held September 19, 2020 at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church (5774 School Rd. Macon, GA 31216). The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM with service beginning at 11:00 AM.
Ovis was born on August 10, 1965 in Warner Robins, Georgia, to Ovis Etheredge Long Sr. and Brenda Engram Long (both deceased). Ovis was a graduate of Chapel Hill Academy in Macon, where he was an amazing athlete and was voted Most Talented of his class. He was a member of AA for many years and appreciated the support they provided and the many wonderful friends he made.
Left to cherish is memory are his children, Tyler Long and Savannah Long; Brother, Alan Ware, Sisters, Becky Beebe (Steve), Pamela Long Carter, and Janice Long Hunnicutt (Phillip). Nieces and nephews, Brandon Williams, Dylan Williams, Brittany Mullis, and Madison Mullis; Uncle, Billy Sheffield (Michael); Aunts, Sally Jewel Long and Patty Engram; many cousins, and a multitude of friends
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ovis Etheridge Long, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lawrence Drive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lawrence Drive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved