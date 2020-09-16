Ovis Etheridge Long, Jr.
Aug. 10, 1965 - Aug. 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Ovis Etheredge Long Jr. 55, of Macon, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held September 19, 2020 at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church (5774 School Rd. Macon, GA 31216). The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM with service beginning at 11:00 AM.
Ovis was born on August 10, 1965 in Warner Robins, Georgia, to Ovis Etheredge Long Sr. and Brenda Engram Long (both deceased). Ovis was a graduate of Chapel Hill Academy in Macon, where he was an amazing athlete and was voted Most Talented of his class. He was a member of AA for many years and appreciated the support they provided and the many wonderful friends he made.
Left to cherish is memory are his children, Tyler Long and Savannah Long; Brother, Alan Ware, Sisters, Becky Beebe (Steve), Pamela Long Carter, and Janice Long Hunnicutt (Phillip). Nieces and nephews, Brandon Williams, Dylan Williams, Brittany Mullis, and Madison Mullis; Uncle, Billy Sheffield (Michael); Aunts, Sally Jewel Long and Patty Engram; many cousins, and a multitude of friends
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
