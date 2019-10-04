Owen Philip Conger
04/27/1953 - 10/01/2019
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Owen Philip "Phil" Conger, 66, of Hwy 96 W, passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Conger was born in Hawkinsville, GA, the son of the late Charles A. Conger and Doris Ledbetter Conger. Phil was a graduate of Twiggs County High School. He was a service technician with Ford, Lincoln, Mercury Automotive Dealerships in Macon and Warner Robins for over thirty years.
Survivors include his partner of over thirty years, Ann McDaniel. Children, Jennifer (DJ) Emberton, and Jessie (Nancy) Conger. Grandchildren, R'lyeh Conger, Nikolai Emberton, Abigail Emberton. Brother Alan (Robin) Conger.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019