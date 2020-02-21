Ozell Sweet (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ozell Sweet.
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ozell Sweet
April 15, 1938 - February 13, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Home-going service for Mr. Ozell Sweet will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12 Noon at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Margie Granville; Children: Ret. First Sergeant Malvin L. Sweet (Sharon), Stevie Coffie, Barron Coffie, Jacquilyn Hill (Felton), Ret. Staff Sergeant Sharrion Sweet, Brenda Harris (Phillip); Brother -in-law Roscoe Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday February 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel


View the online memorial for Ozell Sweet
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.