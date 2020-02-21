Ozell Sweet
April 15, 1938 - February 13, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Home-going service for Mr. Ozell Sweet will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12 Noon at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Margie Granville; Children: Ret. First Sergeant Malvin L. Sweet (Sharon), Stevie Coffie, Barron Coffie, Jacquilyn Hill (Felton), Ret. Staff Sergeant Sharrion Sweet, Brenda Harris (Phillip); Brother -in-law Roscoe Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday February 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020