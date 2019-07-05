Deacon Ozie D. Adams
January 1, 1932 - June 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Deacon Ozie D. Adams, 87 years old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Aberlena Baptist Church, 1260 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA at 1 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Pastor Harold H. Wynn Jr. will officiate. Deacon Adams will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery. Funeral Services will be provided by Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc. on 3241 Houston Avenue Macon, GA 31206.
Deacon Ozie Adams was born to the patronage of Artis and Carrie Adams who preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Mary Adams; brothers and sister, Artis Adams, John Adams and Louise Culpepper. Mr. Adams attended public schools in Bibb County and graduated from Hudson High School in 1949. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and received an Honorable Discharge in 1957. Deacon Adams retired from Civil Services at Warner Robins Air Force Base, GA.
Deacon Adams legacy of love and compassion will never be forgotten. He is survived by his devoted son, Ozie D. (Cassandra) Adams Jr, Conyers, GA, devoted step-daughter Mattie (Robert) Tutt, Macon, GA, loving sister, Gloria (Reuben) Hunt, Macon, GA; grandchildren, Corey T. (Lenise) Bostic, Zoe R. Adams, Chloe D. Adams, Ozie D. Adams, III, Robin Mole and Dr. Marina (Bernard) Evans; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Battle, Rashad Mole, Nova Blake, Cori Bostic, Rae'Kwan Bostic, Nya Bostic, Jada Bostic, George Bostic, Ynice Bostic, Sandy Bostic, and Bobbi Bostic, a host of nieces; nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on July 5, 2019