Paige Ingrum
10/19/1968 - 01/03/2020
Warner Robins, GA- Paige Ingrum, 51, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020, in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley. Rev. Ed McQueen will officiate.
Born and raised in Albany, Paige played the piano at her home church, First Freewill Baptist. While in college, she majored in music and special education, and met her future husband, Jay. She taught special education at elementary schools in Houston and Peach counties
and was a member of Harvest Church.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Jay Ingrum; their son, Spencer Ingrum; her mother, Peggy Seay Jordan of Albany; brother, Bradley Jordan of Albany; niece, Ainsley Jones of Leesburg; and numerous family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Lamar Jordan.
Donations may be made to the Autism Society of Georgia at autismsocietyga.org or the Alpha 1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2020