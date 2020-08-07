Pamela D. McDonald
June 7, 1957 - August 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Pamela Darleen McDonald, 63, passed away August 4, 2020. Gravesides services will be held Friday August 7, 2020 at 1 PM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Rev. Tim Kelly will be officiating.
Mrs. McDonald was born in Macon, GA to the late Joyce Woodard Wall and Bobby Wall. She was a CNA with Carlyle Place and was a Member of Gateway Fellowship Church of God. She was also preceded in death by her sister Willa Stanley.
Pamela is survived by her two daughters, Tera McNeil (Andrew) and Shaun Foust (Loland "Bubba"), granddaughters, Maranda McAllister-Ballard, Madison McAllister, Morgan McAllister, Grandson, Christian "Trent" Perry, Loland "Trey" Foust, Tyler "Tater" Foust, Timothy Foust, three great grandchildren, Emmeline, Sullivan, and Cyrus, siblings, Teresa Rogers (Butch), Larry Wall, Angie Farber (Eric), and Tammy Hearn.
