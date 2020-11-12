Pamela Jane Cook
November 16, 1952 - November 10, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Pamela Jane (Daniel) Cook - November 16, 1952 to November 10, 2020
Pam Cook, 67, met her Savior face-to-face at the Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, following a series of cerebral hemorrhages. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel in Warner Robins, with visitation one hour before at 1:00 pm and immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pine Pointe Hospice through the Navicent Foundation 6261 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Pam was born on November 16, 1952 at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta and grew up in Decatur, Georgia. Her family were long-time members of Columbia Drive Baptist Church, where she was baptized following her profession of faith, and where she met and married her husband on December 7, 1975. She was a 1970 graduate of Avondale High School and obtained an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from DeKalb Technical College in 1972. She held preschool teaching positions at several area churches, including three years as Preschool Director at Avondale Estates First Baptist Church. She moved to Warner Robins with her husband in 2002 and was employed for two years with the Houston County School System before retirement. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins and the For His Glory Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband, Jamie Cook; sons: Adam (Nancy) of Alpharetta and Charlie of Warner Robins; brother: Michael (Gail) Daniel of Conyers; sister: Susan (Scott) Allen of Warner Robins; three beautiful grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
