May 13, 1942 - February 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Pamela "Pam" June Perry, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, February 12, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Duggan officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm until the service. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 5925 Price Road, Macon, 31220.
Pam was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Charles T. and Johnnie McCarthy Coleman. She was in Sales and worked for Barnes Furs and Joseph N. Neel Department Store. Pam was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and was involved in many activities. She enjoyed playing cards and being a friend to everyone. Pam was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 61 years, Billy Perry; children, Katrina Wood and Chuck Perry; grandchildren, Pamela Wood, Matthew Wood and Robert Perry; sister, Dianna (Bobby) Williams; brother, Charles Micky Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019