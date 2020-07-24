1/1
Pamela Sandefur Berry
1948 - 2020
May 15, 1948 - July 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Pamela Sandefur Berry, 72, of Warner Robins, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Pamela was born on May 15, 1948, in Macon, Georgia, to the late James Lanier Sandefur and Betty McDonald Sandefur. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base, where she worked in contracting. After retiring, Pamela volunteered at Westside Elementary School helping students learn to read.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Rountree and Teena Davis.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 24 years, Clarence Noble Berry, Jr.; her children, Tony Odom (Margaret) & Kelly Odom; her stepchildren, Thomas Berry, Karen Pucek (Scott) & Joe Berry; also her 11 grandchildren, which were her pride & joy.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, they ask donations be made to: Westside Elementary School 201N. Pleasant Hill Rd. Warner Robins, GA 31093 to purchase reading book.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Pam will forever be in our hearts. Our thoughts, love, and prayers surround her immediate family.
Jim and Ann Berry
Family
July 24, 2020
Ms. Pam was my helper! She was always willing to make my student of the week certificates and help ensure our students were rewarded for good character! I'm really going to miss the talks we had and her love for our students. She was truly a precious lady. Prayers for her sweet daughter Kelly and sons, who were my former students. They are all part of our Westside family! Hugs to all of you.
Linda Morse
Friend
July 23, 2020
Kelly and Family-We are so sorry for the loss of your sweet Mom. Our prayers are with all of you. Lori and Anna Steelman
Lori
Friend
July 23, 2020
It is with an extremely heavy heart that I am writing this. What a GREAT lady! She will be missed by soooo many people. Sending my love and prayers to Kelly and family!!
Heidi Butzin
Friend
