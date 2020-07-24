Pamela Sandefur Berry
May 15, 1948 - July 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Pamela Sandefur Berry, 72, of Warner Robins, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Pamela was born on May 15, 1948, in Macon, Georgia, to the late James Lanier Sandefur and Betty McDonald Sandefur. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base, where she worked in contracting. After retiring, Pamela volunteered at Westside Elementary School helping students learn to read.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Rountree and Teena Davis.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 24 years, Clarence Noble Berry, Jr.; her children, Tony Odom (Margaret) & Kelly Odom; her stepchildren, Thomas Berry, Karen Pucek (Scott) & Joe Berry; also her 11 grandchildren, which were her pride & joy.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, they ask donations be made to: Westside Elementary School 201N. Pleasant Hill Rd. Warner Robins, GA 31093 to purchase reading book.
