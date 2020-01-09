Pamela Smith Monaghan
Sept. 19, 1948 - Jan. 8, 2020
Byron, GA- Pamela "Pam" Smith Monaghan, 71, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lizella Baptist Church with Reverend Chris Minton officiating. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home . Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pam was born on September 19, 1948, in Macon, Georgia to the late Edward and Doris Smith. She worked the majority of her life as a administrative assistant but her greatest job was as a Wife, Mama and Granny. Her family was the light of her life, and her pride and joy. Mrs. Monaghan was a member of Lizella Baptist Church.
Pam was preceded in death by her brother; Perry Smith.
Pam is survived by her husband of 52 years; Dan Monaghan; daughter, Katie Pelt (Shawn Jenson); grandchildren; Abby (Seth Sheheane), Hannah, Emma and Zoey. Sister; Judy George (Larry),Mother in law; Virginia Monaghan and brother in law; Dennis Monaghan. Best friend; Janice Roberts (Marvin) along with several nieces and nephews. Pam's sweet spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020