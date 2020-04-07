Pansy Clara Wells Smith
June 1, 1930 - April 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Pansy Clara Wells Smith, age 89, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. A private graveside will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Beaver officiating.
Pansy was born in Dooly County, Ga. to the late Maggie Lizzie Stubbs Wells and James Franklin Wells. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Smith, and their daughter, Ellen Smith Moore; her siblings, Virginia Wells Pierce, Emerald Eugene Wells, Edward Franklin Wells, James Clyde Wells, Jesse Ronald Wells, and James Donald Wells.
Survivors are: her son Kim A. Smith (Rhonda) of Macon, GA.; sisters Annette Rowland (Eugene) of Ft. Valley, GA, Helen Kear of Sevierville, TN; brother Earl Wells (Polly); sisters-in-law Louise Wells Ball, Betty Lowery, Beth Wells, and Delores Wells of Pineview, GA.
She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kristy Smith Dean (Jay), Allen Smith (Hope), Rebecca Bache (Max), Elizabeth Moore, Jennifer Morgan (Eddie), Allison Mitchell (Seth), her son-in-law, Milton Moore and many nieces and nephews.
Pansy attended Franklin School and later West Crisp School.
After high school, she was employed at a sewing factory in Cordele, Ga. She later met and married James A. Smith and they made their home in Macon, Ga. Pansy was one of the first employees of the Coliseum Hospital nursery and worked there until retiring in 2001. She then filled her retirement years by volunteering and enjoying her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Baptist Village of Macon, Ga. for the wonderful friendship, fellowship and care they have given to her since moving there in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Methodist Children's Home in Macon or Northridge Baptist Church 2360 Gray Highway, Macon, Georgia 31211.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Pansy Clara Wells Smith
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2020