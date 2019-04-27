Parker Wisdom Reed Sr.
04/08/1930 - 04/24/2019
Warner Robins, GA- Parker Wisdom Reed, Sr., 89, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Houston Medical Center. Family will greet friends from 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Funeral services and burial will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Decaturville, Tennessee.
Parker was born on April 8, 1930 in Scotts Hill, Tennessee and was the only son of the late Henry Wisdom & Lillie (Wyatt) Reed. He was a proud veteran and served as an Airman 1st Class in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Civil Servant for many years at Robins Air Force Base having transferred there from Memphis, Tennessee. He also enjoyed working at Tall Paul's Campers. Parker rarely met a stranger and had a wonderful way with children. He was generous, brave, strong, and kind. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Mary Hutchinson Reed; son Parker W. Reed, Jr.(Teri) of Byron; step-daughter, Pat Hutchinson Drennan (David) of Atlanta;, Five grandchildren: Mara Reed (Matthew Grube), Glenn Drennan (Jana), Patrick Drennan (Karly), Lee Walker, and Brannon Roche, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Tillman Reed, and sisters, Louise R. Patterson, Melba R. Shelby, Vernell R. Hammers, Bonnie R. McInnis.
In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests donations in Parker's memory be made to either the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central GA, 1160 Forsyth St., Macon, GA 31201, or to the Georgia Firefighter's Burn Foundation, 2575 Chantilly Dr., Atlanta, GA 30324 or at gfbf.org. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron has charge of local arrangements.
View the online memorial for Parker Wisdom Reed Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2019