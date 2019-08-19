Ms. Parrisha LaShon Moore
December 1, 1992 - August 13, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Parrisha LaShon Moore. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Tracie Wilkinson will officiate. Interment services will follow at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2019