Pat L. Craig
August 29, 1947 - June 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Pat L. Craig, 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Harbor Church, 7065 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon GA 31220 or , 770 Walnut St., Macon GA 31201.
Pat was born in Byron, GA to the late Hardie Craig and LaVerne Bryant Craig. He served in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Pat was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Supervisor. He was a member of Safe Harbor Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Craig, daughter, Laura Craig and son, Dewayne (Brandi) Dorsey, three grandchildren, Oliver, Finn, and Hazel; sister, Edith (Jimmy) Craig; brothers, Thurmon (Cindy) Craig, Weymon Craig, sisters-in-law, Judy Maye, Marcia Todd (Jake); brother-in-law, Lee (Wanda) Dorsey, several nieces and nephews and his dog, Kara.
