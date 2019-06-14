Pat L. Craig (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Obituary
Pat L. Craig
Macon, GA- Pat L. Craig, 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Harbor Church, 7065 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon GA 31220 or , 770 Walnut St., Macon GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on June 14, 2019
bullet Purple Heart bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II bullet Bronze Star
