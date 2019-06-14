Pat L. Craig
Macon, GA- Pat L. Craig, 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Harbor Church, 7065 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon GA 31220 or , 770 Walnut St., Macon GA 31201.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Pat L. Craig
Published in The Telegraph on June 14, 2019