Service Information Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley 213 West Church St. Fort Valley , GA 31030 (478)-825-2424 Visitation 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley 213 West Church St. Fort Valley , GA 31030 Graveside service 12:00 PM Oaklawn Cemetery



05/08/1938 - 12/26/2019

Macon, GA- "Miss Pat" was finally reunited with "her Joe" when she passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM. A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery at noon, immediately following visitation.

Pat was born on Mother's Day to Ruby Walton Little and Garlin Little in Fort Valley. The oldest of three, Pat spent her childhood chasing after and caring for her little brothers, Autry and Arlin. When she had free time, she loved writing, dancing, roller skating, and Elvis. She graduated from Fort Valley High School and began working at Robins Air Force Base, where a handsome young airman from Maine one day asked her for a piece of gum. Little did she know then that she would happily become Joe Martel's wife on July 26, 1958, and that piece of gum would keep them "stuck together" for the next fifty-seven years. After Joe's service in the Air Force, they settled in Fort Valley and had a daughter they named Michelle Gaye. Pat gave up her job at Blue Bird to devote herself to being a mother. She returned to work part-time as a bookkeeper for her husband's auto parts store when Gaye started kindergarten, and her later career decisions continued to be tempered by her desire to be a mother first. When Gaye was a teen, Pat began a full-time job with the Peach County Board of Education and retired after fifteen years of service. In retirement, Pat found great pleasure in researching her ancestry and collecting and framing pictures of relatives. This grew into a passion for scrapbooking, then broadened into studying and scrapbooking local history. For a fortunate few individuals, she made books of their own stories, complete with pictures, and gave them as gifts. Pat also enjoyed traveling with her daughter and grand-daughter, the highlights of which were meeting former President Jimmy Carter and going to Graceland.

Pat will be missed by her daughter Gaye Martel, her granddaughter Mary-Katherine Martel Lewis, her brother Arlin (Linda Donaldson) Little, her sister-in-law Sherry Little, and her nephews Hal, Callum, & Garreth Little.

Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Pat Little Martel





