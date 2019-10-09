Pat Ray Moore
March 14, 1950 - October 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Pat Ray Moore, 69, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 7:00PM, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with Greg Coleman officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 804 Cherry Street suite A, Macon GA 31201; or online at .
Pat was a retired machinist with Brown and Williamson, serving as Chief Shop Steward for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He was a self-taught computer networking expert and, most recently, aerospace hobbyist. He could solve any problem that he came across. In his earlier years, he was a trophy-winning motorcyclist.
Pat is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vicki Moore of Macon; daughters, Ashley Moore Calhoun (John) of Pennington, New Jersey and Stephani Moore (Bucky Helms) of Macon; grandchildren, Noah Calhoun and Riley Calhoun of Pennington and another grandchild on the way, Asher Coleman Helms; brother, Mike Moore (Debbie) of Princeton, Indiana; brother-in-law, Greg Coleman (Pamela) of Reston, Virginia; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019