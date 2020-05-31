Patricia Ann Battle
January 7, 1963 - May 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Patricia Ann Battle, 57, passed away on May 5, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Noon in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Brad Marchman officiating.
Patricia was born in Macon, Georgia to the Willie Lewis Winters, II and Nuby Robinson. She was a graduate of Southwest High School and was retired as a Title Clerk with Heart of Georgia Auto Auction. Patricia was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving, mother, daughter, Nene, sister and aunt.
She was survived by her children, Koban Battle of Macon, Elizabeth "Lizzy" (Richard) Keene of Macon, mother, Nuby Robinson of Macon, father, Willie (Gail) Winters of Macon, beloved grandchildren; Aubrey Battle, Aliyah Keene, John Thomas Keene, brothers; Dennis L. Winters, Willie Lewis Winters, II, Jason L. Arnold, sisters; Candance Rousey, Carla Winters, and Rebecca Winters, best friend and cousin, Tammie Masten and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit wwwmaconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.