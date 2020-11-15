Patricia "Tricia" Ann FordhamSeptember 15, 1947 - November 12, 2020Elko, Georgia - Patricia "Tricia" Ann Fordham was delivered peacefully into the arms of her heavenly Father on November 12, 2020. She was born in Miami, Florida to the late Marshall Pace and Laverne Toms Pace of Lutz, Florida on September 15, 1947.Tricia received her Bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and earned a Master's degree from Mercer University. She had a passion for teaching and was an educator for many years. She retired from the Dooly County School System. For several years she owned her own dance studio, Satin Slippers, where she shared her love of dance with numerous students. She was a talented drummer and enjoyed playing drums at her church, Living Faith Family Worship Center in Perry.Tricia loved her family unconditionally. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 43 years, Robert "Buddy" Fordham; children: Jodi Crowe (Brad) of Reynolds and Marshall Fordham (Heather) of Elko; grandchildren: Alicia Crowe, Keeli DeLoach (Justin) and Bailey Crowe; great grandchildren: Hinsley, Kimber, and Berkley; mother: Laverne Toms Pace of Lutz, Florida; sister: Carolyn Sterger (Leo) of Lutz, Florida; and two nieces: Jennifer and Stacey.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tricia's memory to Living Faith Family Worship Center, 2076 Tucker Road, Macon, GA 31220.