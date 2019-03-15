Patricia Ann Johnson-Knolton (1972 - 2019)
Patricia Ann Johnson-Knolton
July 20, 1972 - March 12, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Mrs. Patricia Ann Johnson-Knolton, age 46 and a life-long resident of Peach County, GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The celebration of life will be at the Anna Lumpkin Auditorium, 200 Spruce Street, Fort Valley, GA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00pm, with interment at Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery, Reynolds. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Ft. Valley.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019
