Patricia "Pat" Ann Ryan Wessinger
July 23, 1951 - August 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Patricia "Pat" Ann Ryan Wessinger, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Scott Winchell officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
She was an Instructor at Central Georgia Technical College, a Realtor and K-12 teacher. Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her husband, Eric William Wessinger; three children, four grandchildren, three brothers, one sister.
