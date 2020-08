Patricia "Pat" Ann Ryan WessingerJuly 23, 1951 - August 18, 2020Macon, GA- Patricia "Pat" Ann Ryan Wessinger, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Scott Winchell officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.She was an Instructor at Central Georgia Technical College, a Realtor and K-12 teacher. Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Daughters of the American Revolution.She is survived by her husband, Eric William Wessinger; three children, four grandchildren, three brothers, one sister.Please visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements.