Patricia Ann Ryan "Pat" Wessinger
1951 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Ryan Wessinger
July 23, 1951 - August 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Patricia "Pat" Ann Ryan Wessinger, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Scott Winchell officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
She was an Instructor at Central Georgia Technical College, a Realtor and K-12 teacher. Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her husband, Eric William Wessinger; three children, four grandchildren, three brothers, one sister.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 21, 2020
george kanaZeh
