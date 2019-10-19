Patricia Ann Sanders
February 7, 1956 - October 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries with burial in Middle GA Memory Gardens.
Family contact: 3272 Ridgeland Ave Macon GA 31204
Family visitation: Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 19, 2019