Patricia Ann Sanders (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Will live always in my heart"
    - Debra (Bea) Banks
  • "Pat's smile lit up when she befriended you , a lovely soul..."
    - Debra ( Bea) Banks
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Ann Sanders
February 7, 1956 - October 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries with burial in Middle GA Memory Gardens.
Family contact: 3272 Ridgeland Ave Macon GA 31204
Family visitation: Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Sanders
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.