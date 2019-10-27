Patricia Ann (Liston) Sanders
March 17, 1949 - October 22, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Patricia Ann Sanders, 70, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, GA. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1211 S. Houston Lake Rd. Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Patricia was born on March 17, 1949 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Joseph and Marguerite (Johnson) Liston. She worked until her retirement as a medical billing clerk at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, GA. Patricia was an animal lover and a fierce scrabble player. She had a keen political interest and was a very artistic and creative individual. Patricia enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious recipes. She adored her family and did all she could to make sure that their needs were met. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Sanders.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Gregory Sanders of Perry, GA, Michelle Stephens of Warner Robins, GA and Kimberly Sanders of Warner Robins, GA; 4 grandchildren: Brianna, Ainsley, Zachary and Keenan; sister: Rita Greene of Columbus, IN; nephew: Steven Greens of Columbus, IN and her best friend of 65 years, Angie Seidner of Terre Haute, IN.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019