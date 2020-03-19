Patricia Ann Thomas
October 17, 1942 - March 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Patricia Ann Thomas, 77, of Macon, Georgia passed away on March 16, 2020. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday March 19, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Dr. Brad Marchman will officiate. Immediately following the service, Patricia will be laid to rest in Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pat was born on October 17, 1942 in Macon, Georgia to the late Homer Grady Gordon and Ruby Lee Pope Gordon. She worked the majority of her life as a administrative assistant at Robins Air Force Base and was a previous member of Liberty United Methodist Church. Pat was a very dependable, outgoing, person. When she was able, she would do anything within her power to help anyone. She loved strongly and wholeheartedly, and her family was her greatest joy.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents as well as her former husband; Leo L Thomas, Jr. Siblings; Pete Gordon, Elizabeth Atkins, and Sandra Gordon and boyfriend; Henry "Bubba" Marvin Mitchem.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her son; Leo L. Thomas III (April), grandchildren; Austin Thomas (Marlyn Molton) and Tucker Thomas. Half siblings; Debbie Gordon Simmons and Tonja Gordon Scarbary. Step mother; Fonzell Gordon, best friend; Norma Roland and Caregiver and longtime friend; Belinda Chancey.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Belinda Chancey for the love, care and friendship she showed Pat over the last 10 years.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020