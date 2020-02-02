Patricia Ann Tillman
May 02, 1948 - January 29, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Patricia Ann Tillman. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Beulahland Bible Church located at 1010 Newberg Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens located at 7070 Houston Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Pastor Antoine M. Scruggs Sr. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Glenda (Fred) Lavender, Fleta (Lyndon) Thornton & Chanita Tillman; one son, Honorable Mayor Pro Tem Al Tiger (Danette) Tillman of Macon-Bibb County and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive visitors Sunday, Monday & Tuesday at 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at 645 Ivy Brook Way Macon, GA. 31210. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Tillman
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020