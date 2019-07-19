Patricia Ann Walker
March 8, 1940 - July 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Patricia "Pat" Ann Walker, 79, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Services will be private. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the .
Pat was born in Macon, Georgia March 8, 1940 to the parents of Edward and Hazel Sego. She attended Miller High School. Upon graduation, she immediately went to work at Robins Air Force Base, where she was employed for over 34 years.
Pat loved the Atlanta Braves and her beloved Pug, Maggie. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Trisha Zanders.
Pat leaves behind her devoted and caring daughter, Debbie (Johnny) Johnson of Macon; beloved son, Jeffery Walker of Atlanta; grandchildren, the loves of her life, Johnny (Leslie) Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona and Peyton Johnson of Macon; and a very special great-granddaughter, whom she swore was the next American Idol, Jaylin Johnson of Conyers, Georgia.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Walker
Published in The Telegraph on July 19, 2019