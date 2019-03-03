Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Tidwell. View Sign



November 17, 1935 - February 27, 2019

Perry, GA- Patricia Anne (Matthews) Tidwell, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her residence. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:30 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory, with graveside services following at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm. The Reverend Mike Sizemore will be officiating.

Patricia was born on November 17, 1935 in Rentz, GA to the late Dennis Kimuel Matthews and Mary (Daniel) Matthews. She was a very dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. Patricia worked hard all her life to help provide for her family. She worked many years at Wilson Type Writer Company, at a dry cleaning company in Macon and also with the Medical Center of Central Georgia. Patricia was a good cook who enjoyed cooking for her family. In her later years, she loved to watch birds, read, and do word search and crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert D. Thompson and Nathan Tidwell, and her sister, Mary E. Webb.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leon Thompson (Kay) of Brasstown, NC; Brenda McCook (Derrick) of Macon, GA; Gwen Thompson of Byron, GA; Bill Tidwell (Kathy) of Byron, GA and Kim Tidwell of Byron, GA; 9 grandchildren; special niece, Debbie Nelson of Oregon; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

2932 Hwy 41 N

Warner Robins , GA 31030

