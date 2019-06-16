|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia David.
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Patricia David
August 30, 1942 - June 14, 2019
Byron, GA- Patricia David, 76, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Patricia was born in Elmira, New York on August 30, 1942 to the late Leo J. and Mary C. Iampietro McPherson. On May 9, 1964, she married the love of her life, John, and started a family. Patricia later began a career in health information and worked in medical records at Houston Medical Center for 26 and a half years retiring as the Assistant Director of Medical Records. As soon as she left her career in retirement, she went back to the hospital as a volunteer.
A devout lifelong Catholic, Patricia was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a huge Jeopardy fan; in fact, everyone knew not to call between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m.! Patricia was also an avid L.A. Dodgers fan who loved Notre Dame football, reading, and doing puzzles. She was an extremely thoughtful lady, remembering everyone's birthdays, was very laid back, and loved to laugh. Patricia will be remembered for her love of the Lord and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Cassidy.
Patricia's memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 55 years, John Michael David; children, Jonice Walls (Charles), Denise Gonzalez (Randy), Annette Horn (Don), Sean David, Terence David, Neal David (Sally), and Erin Dwyer (Rich); grandchildren, Jennifer Horn, Nicole Gonzalez, Maddison Walls, Ian Dwyer, Rex David, and Penelope David; siblings, Kenneth McPherson (Barb), Lorraine Putchinski (Leo), and Maureen Swift (Curt); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Rosary will be said on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Monsignor Fred Nijem and Deacon Jim Hunt officiating. Afterward, Patricia will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Patricia to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Patricia David
Published in The Telegraph on June 16, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|