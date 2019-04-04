Patricia Davis Peterson
|
October 28, 1950 - April 2, 2019
Milledgeville, GA- Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Davis Peterson, age 68, passed away peacefully on April 2nd 2019, with her family by her side after a brief illness. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in The Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior. Immediately following the service, entombment will take place in Macon Memorial Park. After the service, a reception will take place at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
