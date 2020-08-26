1/1
Patricia "Pat" Evans
1955 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Evans
October 25, 1955 - August 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Patricia "Pat" Evans, 64, passed away August 22, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All About Animals, 101 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia 31201; or the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
Pat was born in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Thomas R. and Hazel Evans. She was a Quality Analyst with both Brown and Williamson and Southern Spine, LLC.
She is survived by her wife, Theresa Moreland; brother, Thomas R. Evans (Cheryl Hoffman) of Rock Hill, SC; sister-in-law, Kay Moreland; brother-in-law, Richard Moreland; nephews, Larry Evans (Rebecca) of Savannah, Daniel Evans (Cindy) of Atlanta; great nephew, Gibson Evans; and great niece, Wren Evans both of Savannah.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Pat fought gallantly with her cancer. God needed a cherub with the best sense of humor. Her T was right by her side. I thank you T for your care of Pat. We will be here for you.
Barbara Yancey
Friend
