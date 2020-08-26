Patricia "Pat" Evans
October 25, 1955 - August 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Patricia "Pat" Evans, 64, passed away August 22, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All About Animals, 101 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia 31201; or the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry Street, Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
Pat was born in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Thomas R. and Hazel Evans. She was a Quality Analyst with both Brown and Williamson and Southern Spine, LLC.
She is survived by her wife, Theresa Moreland; brother, Thomas R. Evans (Cheryl Hoffman) of Rock Hill, SC; sister-in-law, Kay Moreland; brother-in-law, Richard Moreland; nephews, Larry Evans (Rebecca) of Savannah, Daniel Evans (Cindy) of Atlanta; great nephew, Gibson Evans; and great niece, Wren Evans both of Savannah.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements.