Patricia Faye Butler
December 6, 1946 - September 23, 2020
Lizella, GA- Patricia Faye Butler, 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Patricia was born in Macon, Georgia to the later Ralph E. and Lorene Parish Carr. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Samuel Butler and Jackson E. Butler. Patricia was retired from Bell South and was a member of Unity Baptist Church, where she was very active and enjoyed publishing the church bulletin. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her sons; Thomas E. (Sandra Smith) Butler, Keith (Cheryl Randall) Butler, step-son; Sam Butler, grandchildren; Thomas E. "Ty" (Jen) Butler, Jr., Seth (Kimberly) Butler, Caleb (Rebecca) Butler, Zachary (Angelica) Butler, thirteen great grandchildren, sister; Evelyn (Don) Floyd, brother; Clinton (JoAnn) Carr, several nieces and nephews.
