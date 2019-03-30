Patricia "Pat" Fellows Williamson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Fellows "Pat" Williamson.
October 25, 1927 - March 27, 2019
FITZGERALD, GA- Patricia "Pat" Fellows Williamson, 91, of Warner Robins, Georgia, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Houston Medical Center, in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019, at The Paulk Funeral Home Chapel in Fitzgerald, with the Rev. Jay Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery, in Ben Hill County, Georgia. The family will receive friends Monday, from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM, at the funeral home in Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Williamson was born October 25, 1927, in Santa Ana, California, to the late Howard Glendon & Susie Ellen Harris Fellows. She was a homemaker who loved to crochet, travel and sing in the choir. Mrs. Williamson was brought up during the depression and was very frugal. She was a member of the Byron United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two sons: Kenneth Bontadelli & Nancy of Oswego, New York and David Bontadelli of Willis, Texas; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Jean Hooten of California and Patricia Hill of San Diego, California; and two brothers: Roberts Fellows of Gonzales, California and Richard Fellows of Gonzales, California. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. "Bill" Williamson and a sister, Jolene Vanoli.
View the online memorial for Patricia "Pat" Fellows Williamson
Paulk Funeral Home
301 South Main Street
Fitzgerald, GA 31750
(229) 423-2033
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2019