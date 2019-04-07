Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia G. Barnes

July 24, 1951 - April 5, 2019

Danville, GA- Patricia G. Barnes, 67, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 after an extended illness. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00AM to 12:00PM. Pastor Dwayne Evors will officiate.

Patricia was born in Hahira GA to the late Jobe and Verna Greene. She retired from the Houston Medical Center after 15 years where she worked as a secretary in The Women Center. Patricia was an active member of City Church of Warner Robins and was known to some as the "Bird Whisperer". Her hobbies included playing the piano and sewing but most of all the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She always looked forward to that next phone call from her friends and family. One of her true passions she had was having friends and family over in her home.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Jackie Barnes of Warner Robins, Sons, Patrick Barnes (Christie) of Bossier City LA., Jessie Barnes of Warner Robins, Christopher Barnes (Crystal) of Lakewood WA., and Bobby Barnes (Crystal) of Warner Robins, Daughter, Lacey Yates (Elmer) of Warner Robins, Sister Theresa Hise (Lewis), 16 Grandchildren.

